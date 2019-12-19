Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $179.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $180.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

