5,770 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,390,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of MS opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.