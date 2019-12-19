1,069 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $277.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BTIG Research upped their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.45.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,991 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

