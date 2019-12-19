Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,083 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 760.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 198,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 175,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp
Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp
4,400 Shares in SYSCO Co. Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC
4,400 Shares in SYSCO Co. Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC
21,900 Shares in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC
21,900 Shares in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC
Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $372,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $372,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $342,000 in Altria Group Inc
Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $342,000 in Altria Group Inc


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report