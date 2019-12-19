Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,083 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 760.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 198,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 175,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.