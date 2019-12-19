Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athenex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Athenex has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. On average, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 67,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $691,714.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,046,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,230,851.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 134,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,884. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Athenex by 58.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 68,919 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

