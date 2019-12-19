Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $90.50 on Monday.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
