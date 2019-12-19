Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $90.50 on Monday.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

