Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HSHIF opened at $90.50 on Monday.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Athenex Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC
Athenex Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC
Hoshizaki Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group
Hoshizaki Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Horizon Therapeutics Price Target to $40.00
Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Horizon Therapeutics Price Target to $40.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S
National Grid Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
National Grid Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
Bunzl Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450
Bunzl Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report