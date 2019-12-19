Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $40.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.38.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $324,092.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 130,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

