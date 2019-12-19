JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

CPCAY stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.