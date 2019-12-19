National Grid (LON:NG) Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 953.40 ($12.54) on Thursday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 899.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 863.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

