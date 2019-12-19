Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,206.25 ($29.02).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,059 ($27.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,061.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,082.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.