Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 460 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $884.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 467.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 535 ($7.04).

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Athenex Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC
Athenex Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC
Hoshizaki Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group
Hoshizaki Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Horizon Therapeutics Price Target to $40.00
Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Horizon Therapeutics Price Target to $40.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S
National Grid Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
National Grid Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
Bunzl Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450
Bunzl Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report