Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 460 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $884.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 467.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 535 ($7.04).

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

