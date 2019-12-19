KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on the copper miner’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 690 ($9.08). HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KAZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.80) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 645 ($8.48).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ opened at GBX 548.45 ($7.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 494.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

In related news, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £7,960 ($10,470.93).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.