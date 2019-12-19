Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 835 ($10.98) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 820 ($10.79). HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 887.86 ($11.68).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 943.60 ($12.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 898.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 875.94. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

