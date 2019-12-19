Critical Comparison: HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & Safety Insurance Group (NYSE:SAFT)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

HCI Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HCI Group and Safety Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $231.29 million 1.65 $17.73 million $3.23 14.74 Safety Insurance Group $836.50 million 1.74 $83.19 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HCI Group pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 5.32% 5.92% 1.38% Safety Insurance Group 10.49% 11.37% 4.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HCI Group and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats HCI Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

