Reviewing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & InVitae (NASDAQ:NVTA)

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InVitae and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVitae 0 0 6 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

InVitae presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given InVitae’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InVitae is more favorable than DermTech.

Volatility & Risk

InVitae has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of InVitae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of InVitae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVitae and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVitae -99.49% -58.90% -35.11% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InVitae and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVitae $147.70 million 11.22 -$129.35 million ($1.94) -8.85 DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InVitae.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. The company also operates AltaVoice, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

