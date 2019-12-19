Financial Survey: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) & Amira Nature Foods (NASDAQ:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Amira Nature Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amira Nature Foods and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amira Nature Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Meat 3 10 4 0 2.06

Amira Nature Foods presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $114.74, indicating a potential upside of 48.43%. Given Amira Nature Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amira Nature Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Amira Nature Foods and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -8.42% -5.92% -1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amira Nature Foods and Beyond Meat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods $413.90 million 0.05 -$78.22 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $87.93 million 54.08 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

Beyond Meat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amira Nature Foods.

Summary

Amira Nature Foods beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms, as well as third party branded products. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

