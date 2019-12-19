Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $32.21 million 2.04 $5.30 million N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of the James Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 15.59% 9.56% 0.81% MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats MetroCity Bankshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices, and 3 mortgage production offices. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

