First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) versus Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Financial Analysis

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $339.12 million 3.92 $83.06 million $1.07 15.58 First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.66 $16.18 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 23.28% 9.63% 1.16% First Savings Financial Group 17.86% 15.49% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookline Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Brookline Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats First Savings Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.