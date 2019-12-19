Contrasting Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Ally Financial (NASDAQ:ALLY)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million 0.67 $88.98 million $0.44 11.98 Ally Financial $5.80 billion 2.05 $1.26 billion $3.34 9.38

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Ally Financial 26.29% 10.69% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jiayin Group and Ally Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ally Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $36.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Jiayin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment provides consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment offers senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. It primarily focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also provides commercial banking products and services. In addition, it offers digital securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

