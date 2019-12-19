Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 16,690 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 773,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

