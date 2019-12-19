GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $764.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 764 ($10.05) and last traded at GBX 757.70 ($9.97), with a volume of 8472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756 ($9.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 645.80 ($8.50).

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 673.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 589.54.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that GB Group plc will post 1164.000018 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Clark sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £341,368 ($449,050.25). Also, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

