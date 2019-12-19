Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40, 2,901 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teligent Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teligent by 496.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,852 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

