Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 723,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,496% from the previous session’s volume of 45,350 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $34.14.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.