Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.20

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.20 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 429196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

HSTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.28.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

