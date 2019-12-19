Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.40. Depomed shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 129,703 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

