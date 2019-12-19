J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 3.1%

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 18,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 716,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Get J.Jill alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in J.Jill by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.