Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $858.00

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 840.33 ($11.05), with a volume of 52491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($10.96).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFRD. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848 ($11.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $933.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 740.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 661.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23.

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £10,277.80 ($13,519.86). Also, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total value of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

