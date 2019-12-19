Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 93.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Obsidian Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

