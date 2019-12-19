InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:IN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 132574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $40.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

