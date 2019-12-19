Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 2.9%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.83, approximately 708,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 226,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $29,886.04. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Veru by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

