Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.33

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.33 ($18.99) and last traded at €16.18 ($18.81), with a volume of 540442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.19 ($17.66).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SZU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.51 ($18.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.42 and a 200-day moving average of €13.95.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

