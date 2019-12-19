InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 5%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $43.92, approximately 60,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,788,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

