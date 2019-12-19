Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 16,630 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 264,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

