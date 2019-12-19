Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.53. Range Resources shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 6,941,223 shares traded.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 195.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 161.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

