$423.40 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will report sales of $423.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.07 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of -$114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 468.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

