Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Dec 19th, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS ALSWF opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.70. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.65 million during the quarter. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

