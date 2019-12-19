National Bank Financial Analysts Give TECSYS (TSE:TCS) a C$18.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price target on TECSYS (TSE:TCS) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCS has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities raised their target price on TECSYS from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Laurentian boosted their price target on TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

TCS stock opened at C$21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.48 million and a PE ratio of -1,359.38. TECSYS has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

