Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Power Financial (TSE:PWF) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TSE:PWF opened at C$35.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. Power Financial has a twelve month low of C$25.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$816.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Financial will post 3.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.456 per share. This is a boost from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Power Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

About Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

