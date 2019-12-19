Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Raised to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$33.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TSE POW opened at C$33.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 23.01. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.35 and a 52-week high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

