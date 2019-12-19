MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.08.

TSE MEG opened at C$7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.36. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.32.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

