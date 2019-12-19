Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of LMC opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. Leagold Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$3.07.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$160.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leagold Mining will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

