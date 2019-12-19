Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,803 Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 241.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,186,000 after purchasing an additional 760,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.