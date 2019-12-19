Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $49,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,998 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after buying an additional 2,673,692 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 521,033 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,802,000.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

NYSE TH opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

