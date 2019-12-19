14,963 Shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 700.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,369,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 22,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Alphatec stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

