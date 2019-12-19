Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,015 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.