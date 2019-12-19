Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 131.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after buying an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 148,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1,127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 208,349 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Caesarstone Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

