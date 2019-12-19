Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock worth $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

