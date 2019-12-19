OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OneMain were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OneMain by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

