Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $66,000 Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 36.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.