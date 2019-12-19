Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 44 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $508,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMERCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in AMERCO by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $371.21 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $319.51 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.30 and its 200-day moving average is $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.